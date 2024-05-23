FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,124,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MCD traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.68. 3,467,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.52.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

