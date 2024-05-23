Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT) Insider Daniel Tuffin Buys 265,000 Shares

Panther Metals Ltd (ASX:PNT – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Tuffin purchased 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,455.00 ($8,303.33).

Panther Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in Coglia, Red Flag, Merolia, and Mikado projects located in Laverton, Western Australia; and Marraki and Annaburroo projects situated in Northern Territory.

