SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,128 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.38. 2,669,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,449. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.63. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

