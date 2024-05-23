Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $829,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $483.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,678. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $489.99. The stock has a market cap of $438.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

