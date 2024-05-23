Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-$459.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.9 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

Zuora Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. 610,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,190. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. Equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

