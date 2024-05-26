enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Financial Review

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -62.17% -57.58% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -218.30% -146.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for enVVeno Medical and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Bluejay Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.66) -3.02 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 5.27 -$9.95 million ($9.01) -0.05

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical. enVVeno Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

enVVeno Medical beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.