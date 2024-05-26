Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $19.60 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 627.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,859 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.24% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULV traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.16. 60,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

