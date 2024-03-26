Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,249. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

