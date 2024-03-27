Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Hut 8 Stock Up 5.1 %
TSE:HUT opened at C$13.44 on Wednesday. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of C$8.35 and a 52 week high of C$29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.