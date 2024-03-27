Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

TSE:HUT opened at C$13.44 on Wednesday. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of C$8.35 and a 52 week high of C$29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

