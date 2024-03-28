Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $90.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GSHD. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.09. 236,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

