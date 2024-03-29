Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 4167502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.90 ($0.64).
The company has a market capitalization of £174.38 million, a PE ratio of -310.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.21.
Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.
