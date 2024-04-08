iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.24. 861,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,853. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

