Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 4,726 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.94. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.72 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

