Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AOZOY opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

