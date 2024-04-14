Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aozora Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AOZOY opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.55.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
