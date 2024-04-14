Lauren Young Sells 16,649,197 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Young sold 16,649,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $192,797,701.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,777,763 shares in the company, valued at $55,326,495.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lauren Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.