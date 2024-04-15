Insider Selling: abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Sells 29,942 Shares of Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78), for a total value of £42,218.22 ($53,434.02).

abrdn Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 143 ($1.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -777.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. abrdn plc has a 12-month low of GBX 136.20 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.17.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on abrdn

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.