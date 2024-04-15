Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$339,846.75 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$339,846.75.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 22 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$75.90.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTO stock opened at C$3.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.27. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3116987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.02.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

