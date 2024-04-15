TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $1,141,080.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
