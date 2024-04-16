Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) recently:

4/11/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/13/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2024 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

