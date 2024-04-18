1,350 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.23. 79,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,569. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

