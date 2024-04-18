Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALAB. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.