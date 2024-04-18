Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

