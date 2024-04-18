Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $414.91. The stock had a trading volume of 326,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.70 and a 200 day moving average of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.92 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

