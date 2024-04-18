eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.45 on Thursday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

