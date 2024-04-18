Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Lowered by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. 45,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,105. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

