Mizuho Begins Coverage on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

