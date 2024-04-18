Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10.60 Per Share

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Next 15 Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON NFG opened at GBX 901.36 ($11.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £894.33 million, a PE ratio of 3,442.31 and a beta of 1.42. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 542 ($6.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 980.10 ($12.20). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 920.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 811.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.05) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

