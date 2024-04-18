Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSTL opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

