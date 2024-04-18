Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Pacific Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Management trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 4.5% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.98. 1,846,560 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

