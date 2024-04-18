SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $377.44 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.