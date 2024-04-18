Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.67. 679,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

