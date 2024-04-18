Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $248.58. The stock had a trading volume of 629,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $372.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

