WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.02. 1,097,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.