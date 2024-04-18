YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.40 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on YPF. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

YPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

