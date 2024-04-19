Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

