Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.40. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Colliers International Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

