CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
