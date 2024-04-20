CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

