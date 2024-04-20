FY2024 EPS Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will earn ($2.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.83). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of UBX stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.82.
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
