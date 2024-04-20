GateToken Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $6.91 or 0.00010771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $667.03 million and $4.27 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011311 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,013.85 or 0.99718415 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00098652 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,469,741 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

