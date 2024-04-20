Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 275,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 209,399 shares.The stock last traded at $97.48 and had previously closed at $96.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $5,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

