iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lessened by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.21. 533,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,391. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.01. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

