KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,414 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $506.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

