Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.81 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $56.81 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00035310 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,760,366 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

