National Bankshares Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Target Price to C$7.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FVI. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FVI stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1223118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

