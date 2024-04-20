Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
View Our Latest Report on NDSN
Institutional Trading of Nordson
Nordson Price Performance
NDSN stock opened at $259.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.76 and its 200 day moving average is $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.
Nordson Company Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nordson
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.