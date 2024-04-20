Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $259.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.76 and its 200 day moving average is $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

