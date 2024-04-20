OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $14.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have commented on OUT shares. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

OUT opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,922,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,538,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

