Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.08. 17,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 24,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

