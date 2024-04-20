Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) PT Raised to $20.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Triumph Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Triumph Group stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $985.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

