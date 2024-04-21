WPP (LON:WPP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.58) to GBX 890 ($11.08) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.52).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 774.20 ($9.64) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 738.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 734.58. The company has a market cap of £8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,742.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 656 ($8.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 965.60 ($12.02).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39,000.00%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

