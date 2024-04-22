Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,013 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.38. 565,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,496. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.87.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

